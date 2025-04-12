Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $23,776,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,161,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 194,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $35.66 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.