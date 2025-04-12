Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,285. This represents a 16.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

