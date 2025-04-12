Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 20,521 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELME. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Elme Communities by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -514.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

