Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 29,255 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $455.00 million, a P/E ratio of 408.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

