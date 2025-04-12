Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,505 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of AAR by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in AAR by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AAR

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,913.60. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $354,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares in the company, valued at $24,194,360.80. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AAR stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 190.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

