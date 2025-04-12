Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,703 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBCP. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $598.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $40.32.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

