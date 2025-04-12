Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $177,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,597.63. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.39 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

