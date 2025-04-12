MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 5,316 shares.The stock last traded at $16.37 and had previously closed at $14.42.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.