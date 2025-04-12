Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allbirds from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

BIRD opened at $4.46 on Friday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allbirds by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

