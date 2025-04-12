MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 557.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,892 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MBIA were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in MBIA by 26.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,596,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Stock Performance

MBI opened at $3.90 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MBIA Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

