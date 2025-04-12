McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,641,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $201,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

MKC opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.