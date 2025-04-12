McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,906 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $23,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,737,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,653,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,114,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,372,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,275,000 after purchasing an additional 374,559 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

MKC opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

