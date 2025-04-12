McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $24,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 867.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $690.43 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $728.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $642.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

