Melia Wealth LLC Purchases 12,831 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Melia Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest comprises about 4.6% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $962.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.54%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

