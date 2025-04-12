Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 376 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 385.90 ($5.05), with a volume of 5068664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.50 ($5.32).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.13) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The company has a market cap of £5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 543.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 529.72.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $2.00. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently -202.92%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Peter Dilnot bought 12,425 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($65,052.36). Also, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 36,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.91) per share, with a total value of £194,668.32 ($254,801.47). Insiders bought 67,294 shares of company stock worth $31,834,832 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

