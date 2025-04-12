MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $23.93 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MTG. UBS Group increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

