Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) vs. OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Head to Head Analysis

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of OptiNose shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Risk and Volatility

OptiNose has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -41.16% N/A -27.42% Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -6.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OptiNose and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares OptiNose and Minerva Neurosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $78.23 million 1.17 -$35.48 million ($2.88) -3.15 Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$30.00 million $0.19 7.63

Minerva Neurosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptiNose. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OptiNose and Minerva Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 3 0 0 2.00 Minerva Neurosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

OptiNose presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.77%. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than OptiNose.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats OptiNose on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptiNose

(Get Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device. It has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.