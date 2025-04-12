Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,924,000 after buying an additional 99,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,473 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MC opened at $50.54 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.73%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,390. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $418,914.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,854. The trade was a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

