Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.05 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

