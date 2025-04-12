Morgan Stanley Cuts Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $32.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $35.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 409,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 173,995 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 704.3% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 665,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 582,712 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

