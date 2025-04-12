Morgan Stanley Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $182.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

SRPT stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.20. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

