Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Price

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hexcel from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $51.91 on Friday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

