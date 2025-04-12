Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 11th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares in companies that are engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies operating at the nanoscale, typically between 1 and 100 nanometers. These companies focus on designing and producing nanomaterials, nano-engineered devices, and applications that have significant impacts in industries such as healthcare, electronics, energy, and materials science. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.82. 70,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.84 and its 200 day moving average is $174.01. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $220.00.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVE stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.05. NVE has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 324,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

