National Bank Financial Upgrades Sherritt International (TSE:S) to “Hold”

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on S
Sherritt International Stock Performance
Sherritt International Company Profile
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherritt International
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.