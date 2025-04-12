National Bank Financial Upgrades Sherritt International (TSE:S) to “Hold”

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Sherritt International Company Profile

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.35.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

