National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 68,499 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after purchasing an additional 64,857 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 180,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 105,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $310,605.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. The trade was a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 33,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,044,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 137,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,322.80. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.3 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.92.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

