National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after buying an additional 698,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at about $485,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of ARKG opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

