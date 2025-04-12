National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $74,000 Investment in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Robotti Robert bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $3,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $572.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

National Energy Services Reunited ( NASDAQ:NESR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $343.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

