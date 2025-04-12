National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $83,000 Investment in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 154.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Reddit by 3,640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,499 shares during the period.

Reddit Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $230.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDDT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Reddit from $215.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,477.38. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,898.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,130.88. This trade represents a 2.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,794 shares of company stock valued at $89,386,704.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

