National Bank of Canada FI Sells 628 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vontier were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vontier by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE VNT opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

