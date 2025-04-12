National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380,770 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

NYSE VIPS opened at $12.60 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

