National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.23 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Beverage

National Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.