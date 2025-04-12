Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 1,335,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,035,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
