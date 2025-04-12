Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 12,170 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Shares of GIB opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $122.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.30.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CGI’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

