Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 3,974 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 214,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 148,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Avnet by 87.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVT. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avnet

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.