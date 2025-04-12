Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,706,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,099,064,000 after purchasing an additional 183,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,427,000 after buying an additional 138,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,665,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,312,000 after buying an additional 222,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,802,000 after buying an additional 2,312,937 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $190,391,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $58.22 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

