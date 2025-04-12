Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 6,339 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 48.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 25.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,820. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $125.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion plc has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

