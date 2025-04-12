Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,300,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,150,000 after acquiring an additional 592,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,765,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,214,000 after purchasing an additional 886,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,918,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $522,558,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,628,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,640,000 after buying an additional 33,718 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair raised Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Stock Up 6.4 %

FAST opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 85.57%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

