Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 464.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,919 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UniFirst by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UNF shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

UniFirst Trading Up 1.9 %

UNF opened at $173.20 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $243.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.62 and a 200 day moving average of $197.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

