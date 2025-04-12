Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,127 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 944.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $469,730,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,049,000 after buying an additional 1,539,889 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $239,539,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,935,000 after buying an additional 1,231,120 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.62.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $164.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.42.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

