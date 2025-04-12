Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 687 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $45,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Hasbro stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $73.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

