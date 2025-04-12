Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 7,863 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 560,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth $14,698,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Endava by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 430,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 399,605 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,987,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth about $6,755,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of Endava stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 162.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. Analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

