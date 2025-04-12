Neville Power Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Stock

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX – Get Free Report) insider Neville Power purchased 3,000,000 shares of Strike Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$486,000.00 ($305,660.38).
Strike Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $602.05 million, a PE ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Strike Energy Company Profile
