Neville Power Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Stock

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX – Get Free Report) insider Neville Power purchased 3,000,000 shares of Strike Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$486,000.00 ($305,660.38).

Strike Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $602.05 million, a PE ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Strike Energy Company Profile

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily focuses on the Project Haber, Ocean Hill, Perth Basin Geothermal, Walyering, West, and South Erregulla projects located in the Perth Basin. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

