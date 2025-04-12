Newmont (TSE:NGT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from C$66.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$62.50.
Newmont Trading Up 7.2 %
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
