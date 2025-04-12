NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 253.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 28.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

