Next Century Growth Investors LLC Acquires 4,428 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $7,544,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 243.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 290.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $156.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.