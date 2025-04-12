Next Century Growth Investors LLC Acquires 815 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Freshpet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Freshpet Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average of $130.82.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

