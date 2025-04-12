Next Century Growth Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 121.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares during the period. GeneDx comprises about 1.8% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $23,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 346.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GeneDx by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,975.76. This trade represents a 29.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 15,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $1,430,264.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,102.68. This represents a 89.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,780 shares of company stock worth $12,907,437. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $115.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.93.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

