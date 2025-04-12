Next Century Growth Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. PROCEPT BioRobotics accounts for approximately 1.7% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $23,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,647,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,422,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,374.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,966.46. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

