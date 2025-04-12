Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,343 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Symbotic by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Symbotic by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Symbotic by 36.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,570.36. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $422,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,433.74. This represents a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,354. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -294.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Symbotic Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

