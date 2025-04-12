Next Century Growth Investors LLC Increases Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.4% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $18,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average of $121.90. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This trade represents a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

